Ontario reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for second day

Ontario is reporting more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Today's update includes 1,553 cases and 15 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 404 cases are from Toronto, 294 from Peel, and 176 from York.

The data includes 11 fewer people in hospital, 4 more people in the ICU, and 4 fewer people requiring ventilators.

The seven day average now stands at 1,427, up from 1,251 a week ago.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, more than 1,359,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.