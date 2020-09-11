iHeartRadio
Ontario reports more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June

For the first time since June 29th, Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

The province is reporting 213 new cases today.

71 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 38 in Peel Region and 37 in Ottawa.

32,501 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.

