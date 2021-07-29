Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in three weeks

Ontario is reporting the first day with more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks.

Health officials are confirming 218 new cases today.

The last time the daily case number was listed as above 200 was July 8th when 210 cases were reported.

It is a sharp increase from yesterday's 158 cases and the province's positivity rate has sharply risen from 0.8 percent to 1.3 percent.

Three new deaths were also included in today's update.