Ontario reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 3,215 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest tally of new cases since mid-January.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes just over a third of the new cases to Toronto, 596 cases to Peel, 342 to York, and 225 to Ottawa.

Today's update also includes 17 deaths.

The last time the number of new cases was this high was January 17th when 3,422 new cases were confirmed.

The data also shows 6 fewer people are being treated in the ICU, bringing the total number down to 504.

However, 236 more people were hospitalized since the last update.