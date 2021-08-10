Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 1.7 percent

Ontario is reporting 321 new COVID-19 cases today as the positivity rate drops from yesterday's high.

With almost 16,500 tests processed since the last update, the provincial positivity rate has dropped from 2.3 percent yesterday to 1.7 percent today.

According to provincial data, there are currently 109 people being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU, down 4 from the previous day.

Today's update also includes 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19.