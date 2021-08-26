Ontario reports more than 450 people in Ontario's hospitals due to COVID-19

People who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown continue to make up the majority of the more than 450 people in Ontario's hospitals due to COVID-19.

Provincial data lists 302 patients being treated outside the ICU today and 165 in the ICU.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the patients outside the ICU, 271 people, 89 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

For ICU patients, provincial data lists 98 people are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Currently 10 patients in the ICU are listed as fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Elliott reports 678 new COVID-19 cases today, including 537 cases among people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.