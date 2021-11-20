Ontario reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases for third straight day
Ontario is reporting 728 new cases of COVID-19 today, one day after a children's vaccine was authorized for use by Health Canada.
The number is down slightly from the 793 reported on Friday, but up from the 666 the province reported a week ago. Ontario also topped 700 cases on Thursday with 711.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 238 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 215 of them being either not fully vaccinated or with an unknown immunization status. .
The province also reported five more deaths linked to the virus.
Provincial data show almost 89 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 86 per cent have two.
Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged five to 11 on Friday after reviewing safety and efficacy data from the company for weeks.
