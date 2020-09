Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 491 new cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest number of single-day new cases since May 2nd.

137 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa, and 58 in York Region.

63% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

42,509 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 65,061 still under investigation.