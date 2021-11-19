Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases today
Ontario is reporting 793 new COVID-19 cases today.
The seven-day rolling average is continues to go up, reaching 625 today compared to 537 last Friday.
Four more virus-related deaths were also announced.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the province remains stable, with 128 people receiving treatment in the ICU today.
