Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases today

covid-19 positive

Ontario is reporting 793 new COVID-19 cases today.

The seven-day rolling average is continues to go up, reaching 625 today compared to 537 last Friday.

Four more virus-related deaths were also announced.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the province remains stable, with 128 people receiving treatment in the ICU today. 

