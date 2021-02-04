Ontario reports over 1500 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,563 cases of COVID-19 today, along with 88 additonal deaths.

64,500 tests were completed. Today’s results generated a positivity rate of at least 2.6 per cent. The last time such a low positivity rate was detected was on October 24th.

There were 584 new cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel and 132 in York Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 355,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Niagara's numbers will be released at 12 p.m.