Ontario reports over 1500 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 1,563 cases of COVID-19 today, along with 88 additonal deaths.
64,500 tests were completed. Today’s results generated a positivity rate of at least 2.6 per cent. The last time such a low positivity rate was detected was on October 24th.
There were 584 new cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel and 132 in York Region.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 355,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Niagara's numbers will be released at 12 p.m.
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman / Feb 4/2021Should we double up on facemasks? Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can reduce risk of transmission, not just severity of infection. Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.
2021 Golden Globe Noms outTim talks to TV Critic Bill Brioux https://brioux.tv/ Was it a great year of television, or just so-so?
Students in Niagara are heading back on MondayOntario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce says high schools and elementary schools will welcome children back after the weekend. Students in Toronto, Peel and York have to wait another week and go back on Monday. Tim talks to Director of Education for the DSBN Warren Hoshizaki. When students return to school there are new safety measures in place, including children in grades 1-3 wearing masks, and mask use outdoors when distancing can't be maintained.