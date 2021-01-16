Ontario reports over 3000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ontario is reporting over 3000 new daily COVID-19 cases once again.

3,056 new COVID-19 cases and 51 more deaths were reported on Saturday.

25 of today's reported deaths were among residents of long-term care homes.

Over 3000, long-term care residents have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, representing 59 per cent of all virus-related deaths in the province.

A total of 5,340 people have died from the virus in Ontario.