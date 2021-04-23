Ontario reports over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 4,505 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports there were 34 more deaths due to the disease.
The update includes 1,257 cases inToronto, 1,232 in Peel, 412 in York Region, 247 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.
The report brings Ontario lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 437,310, including 387,712 recoveries and 7,863 deaths.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Tom McConnellROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Tom McConnell
-
Welland to appoint council seatTim talks to Mayor Frank Campion on Wellands decision to appoint or have a by election for city council to fill the vacant seat
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - APR 23Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.