Ontario reports over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 4,505 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports there were 34 more deaths due to the disease.

The update includes 1,257 cases inToronto, 1,232 in Peel, 412 in York Region, 247 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham.

The report brings Ontario lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 437,310, including 387,712 recoveries and 7,863 deaths.