Ontario reports over 440 patients in hospital due to COVID-19

Over 440 people are in Ontario hospitals today due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 283 people being treated outside the ICU, 253 people, 89 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Elliott says fully vaccinated people make up 30 of the 283 cases, roughly 10 percent.

Provincial data shows 161 people are currently being treated in the ICU with 54 percent unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated patients make up only 4 percent of the current ICU cases. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

In total there are 660 new COVID-19 cases today with 79 percent attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.