Ontario reports under 1000 new COVID cases and six new deaths Saturday

Ontario reporting under 1000 new cases of COVID once again.

990 cases have been reported Saturday, after 57,800 tests were completed.

1,250 new infections were reported Friday, after three straight days below 1,000.

Six new deaths were announced today.

There are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel and 82 in York Region.



Toronto and Peel are moving to the grey zone of Ontario's reopenong framework on Monday.

860,412 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.