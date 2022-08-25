Ontario researchers alarmed by a rise in the number of children hospitalized for accidental cannabis poisonings are calling for greater restrictions on edibles.

A study published in a prominent medical journal Wednesday found cases among children younger than 10 rose six-fold between 2015 and last September.

Lead author and Ottawa-based family physician Dr. Daniel Myran says those rates saw a noticeable bump in Ontario, Alberta and B-C after edibles were greenlit for sale in 2020.

However, they stayed the same in Quebec, where they were not approved.

He says that suggests the move to legalize edibles has increased the health risks to children, even though provinces limit the potency, packaging and access to the products.