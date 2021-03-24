Ontario researchers unveil new image of black hole
A team of international scientists that includes a Canadian researcher has released a more detailed image of a black hole.
The Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont., says the new image shows the ``crisp swirl'' of light around the black hole as it appears in polarized light.
The institute's Avery Broderick says the polarized light allows researchers to learn more about the magnetic fields surrounding the black hole in the M87 galaxy.
They believe the new image will further help its understanding of how magnetic fields allow the black hole to ``eat'' matter and eject powerful energetic jets.
Two years ago the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration team released the first image of a black hole.
The international collaboration is composed of more than 300 researchers who compiled the image from eight Earth-based telescopes positioned around the world.
