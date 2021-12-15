Ontario residents 18+ to book booster Monday, new capacity limits, and holiday testing blitz

All Ontario residents aged 18 and over can book their COVID-19 booster shot as of Monday as long as it has been three months since their second dose.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says it will provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 and variants.

Additionally, pharmacies and other channels may provide boosters for 18 and over at the three-month interval starting Friday, December 17, 2021 for walk-ins.

Residents aged 50 and over, who already booked their appointment at an interval of six months, can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre to re-book for an earlier date at the three-month interval starting Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also re-issued capacity limits for venues that usually host more than 1000 people indoors, including Niagara's casinos.

Effective Saturday December 18, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. there will be a 50% capacity limit at facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities; entertainment facilities such as concert venues, theatres and cinemas; racing venues; meeting and event spaces; studio audiences in commercial film and television production; museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and fair, rural exhibitions, and festivals.

The government also announcing a holiday testing blitz starting today to offer rapid antigen screening to individuals free of charge at pop-up sites across the province, as well as select LCBO stores across Ontario.

Ontarians can visit Ontario.ca/holidaytesting to find out if pop-up rapid antigen screening sites will be available in their area.

Locations and operating hours will be updated weekly, and no appointment will be required.

