Ontario residents 60+ can start booking 4th COVID shot tomorrow

Ontario is out with its plan to get residents their fourth dose of a COVID vaccine, as the province enters a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Residents aged 60 and over can book their fourth doses starting tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Booking can take place by visiting COVID-19 vaccination portal or calling 1-833-943-3900, directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, participating pharmacies, and participating primary care settings.

Niagara uses the provincial booking portal.

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over can also start booking tomorrow.

“As we continue to live with COVID-19, we are using every tool available to manage this virus and reduce its impact on our hospitals and health system, including by expanding the use of booster doses,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19 and its variants. Because of our exceptionally high vaccination rates and Ontario’s cautious approach, we currently have one of the lowest hospitalization rates in the country and have performed well throughout this pandemic when compared to other similar sized provinces and states. I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get boosted as soon as you’re able.”

Ontario has been offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 30, 2021 to vulnerable populations including residents of long-term care homes, and retirement homes.

All eligible Ontarians are encouraged to get their fourth dose as soon as possible.