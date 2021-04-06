Ontario residents 60+ can start booking their COVID vaccine Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Ontario residents aged 60+ will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment tomorrow.

The Ontario government announced the start of Phase Two of the vaccine plan today, which will see people 50+ in some hotspots, and others with medical conditions get their vaccine.

Part of the plan also includes expanding the age eligibility of vaccines being booked through the Ontario government's portal to those 60+.

Individuals aged 60 and over will be able to book their appointment starting April 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Niagara residents 55+ can also go to a pharmacy to receive a vaccine at one of 22 pharmacies in the region.

You can also call the COVID hotline to book your appointment 1-888-999-6488.