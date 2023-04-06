Ontario residents 65+ and others 'high risk' encouraged to get COVID-19 booster this spring

Ontario's top doctor is encouraging residents aged 65 plus and others to get their COVID-19 booster shot this spring.

Doctor Kieran Moore says he's strongly encouraging everyone, especially those with an increased risk of severe infection, to get all boosters available if it has been six months from their last shot.

There are currently 11 people being treated for COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals, four are in the ICU.

“We are grateful to all Ontarians for taking the time to get vaccinated and I’m encouraging everyone to keep helping reduce the spread of respiratory illness by staying home when they feel sick, washing their hands often and covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze.”

High risk individuals are those aged 65 years and older, residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, others living in congregate settings, people with complex medical care needs, pregnant women, residents aged 18 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and those aged 55 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis and their non-Indigenous household members aged 55 years and older.

People 5 years and older who have not yet received a booster dose since September 1, 2022, remain recommended to receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Recommendations for others who are not high-risk, and have already received a booster, since September 1, 2022, will be available closer to Fall 2023.

Appointments can be booked via the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007).