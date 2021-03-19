Ontario residents 75+ can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday

Ontario residents 75 and older will be able to start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting on Monday (March 22).

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement today, saying over 50 percent of Ontario's 80 and older population has now received a shot.

The 75 and older age group was initially scheduled to be able to start booking appointments in the first week of April, but Ford says the province is ahead of schedule.

Pharmacies and primary care settings can also start booking appointments for anyone 60 and older on Monday as the province expands the AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility.

Previously only residents between 60 - 64 were able to get the AstraZeneca shot.