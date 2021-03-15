Ontario residents 80+ can book COVID-19 vaccination appointments today

People in Ontario 80 years old and older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial system as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Appointments can be scheduled over the phone (1-888-999-6488) or through the provincial government's website - ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

Anyone booking an appointment will be asked for information off their green Ontario Health Card, birth date, and postal code and email address or phone number.

Premier Doug Ford has urged only people who are currently eligible to get the shot to use the website to book an appointment, or the site may crash.

Locally, Niagara Health reports more than 24,000 vaccines administered and Niagara Public Health has administered an additional 13,250.

The first mass vaccination clinic in Niagara opens Thursday at the MacBain Community Centre.