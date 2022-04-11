Ontario residents encouraged to request mail-in ballots for June election with COVID on the rise

Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to request mail-in ballots for the June 2nd election, or take advantage of advance polling.

With COVID-19 again on the rise, the idea is to try to keep crowd sizes down in order to keep people safer from infection.

Chief electoral officer Greg Essensa says he wrote to Ontario's chief medical officer of health in the summer of 2020 asking for a task force, and the two offices have been meeting regularly since then.

Elections Ontario says it's taking the advice of the province's top doctor as well as looking at how other jurisdictions have run elections during the pandemic.