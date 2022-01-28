Ontario residents heading into last weekend before many businesses reopen and activities resume

This is the last weekend Ontario residents will have little to do before many businesses and recreational programs reopen on Monday.

On Monday Jan. 31st, restaurants will reopen their dining rooms, casinos, gyms, movie theatres, hockey arenas, dance studios and other indoor activities will be allowed to reopen at 50 % capacity.

Yesterday we found out that people attending indoor events, at a sporting or concert venue, a movie theatre, or other gaming establishments, will be allowed to eat and drink, as long as they remain seated.

Ontario officials also offered clarification on capacity limits, saying that the 50 % limit applies to rooms within a facility as opposed to the number of people who can fit in the building as a whole.

Social gathering limits will remain more restricted, with 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

