Ontario residents on dialysis can book COVID booster shot today

Ontario residents on dialysis can now book a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

It's one of the expansions to the third-dose strategy that chief medical officer Doctor Kieran Moore announced yesterday.

The province will also allow everyone 50 and older to book a booster starting December 13th.

And next month, even more people will become eligible, based on age and COVID-19 risk.

Moore is urging eligible residents to book booster appointments as soon as possible -- saying vaccination is the best defence against a ``significant'' surge in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant.