Ontario residents who received AstraZeneca can receive 2nd dose at 8 weeks

Ontario is allowing residents to book their second doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine at the eight week interval, instead of 12.

The government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, including the Ontario Science Advisory Table, is accelerating the second dose interval for individuals who received their first dose of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eight weeks, with informed consent, from 12 weeks.

People can choose between a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, at an eight to 12-week interval.

Beginning Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., individuals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose appointment at an interval of eight weeks or more with informed consent.

Individuals who wish to receive an mRNA vaccine for their second dose can book an appointment through the provincial booking system, or a participating pharmacy.

If you want to receive second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, individuals can contact the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first dose.