Ontario residents will be able to gather outdoors in groups of up to 5 this long weekend
Ontario residents will be allowed to gather outside with up to five people this long weekend.
The Ford government announced a three-step reopening plan based on vaccination rates, but gave residents some freedom effective Saturday.
As of May 22nd, people can gather outdoors in groups of up to five.
Golf, tennis courts, basketball courts, and skate parks will be able to reopen.
Patio dining will not be permitted just yet.
"These amenities include but are not limited to golf courses and driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will remain in effect."