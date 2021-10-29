Ontario residents with Apple phones can add vax certificate to Wallet app

Individuals who use an Apple phone can now add their enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code directly to their Apple Wallet app.

The provincial government says this feature is available with Apple's newest operating system for iPhones that launched this week.

Apple users with the iOS 15.1 operating system can save their vaccine certificate with QR code to their Apple Wallet and Apple Health app.

Anyone who hasn't already downloaded their enhanced vaccine certificate with official QR code can do so from the province's online COVID-19 vaccination portal.