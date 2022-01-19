Ontario restaurants will be allowed to reopen to 50% capacity Jan. 31st: sources

The Ford government plans to allow restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity at the end of the month.

Sources tell several news agencies that the government plans to gradually lift other public health restrictions in February.

Ontario returned to a modified version of Step 2 of its reopening plan on Jan. 5, resulting in the suspension of in-person dining at bars and restaurants and the outright closure of a number of other businesses - including Niagara's two casinos.

The restrictions were supposed to be in effect until at least Jan. 26th.

Sources are reporting the Ford government will allow 50% capacity in restaurants as of Jan. 31 with an official announcement coming tomorrow, and then a full reopening planned for March.

It's still unclear if that will include gyms, theatres, and indoor recreational businesses like hockey arenas.