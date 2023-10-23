Ontario reversing urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries.

Paul Calandra says he is reversing course on changes to official boundaries for Ottawa, Hamilton and numerous other cities.

Calandra says the previous housing minister's office was too involved in changes for those plans.

Many municipalities, including Hamilton, have said the boundary expansions were not needed to build housing.

The Ford government says legislation will soon be tabled that would reverse official plans to change the boundaries of Niagara, Hamilton, Barrie, Bellevile, Guelph, Ottawa, Peterborough, Halton, Peel and Wellington County.

Calandra replaced Steve Clark as housing minister last month after the former minister resigned in the wake of two legislative watchdogs' probes on the decision to remove land for development from the protected Greenbelt.

Calandra recently reversed course on that move and 15 parcels of land are being returned to the Greenbelt.