Ontario's accountants move to help reduce stress for healthcare workers

The last thing frontline healthcare workers should have to worry about is taxes.

And that is exacely why the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario have launched a program that offers free tax returns for healthcare professionals.

KPMG, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, BDO, PwC Grant Thornton and MNP are all on board.

Healthcare workers can sign up through the CPA Ontario website and are asked to apply by May 15th.