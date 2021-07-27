Ontario's back-to-school plan will have different rules for unvaccinated students

With six weeks left before kids head back to school, the province's Medical Officer of Health is warning unvaccinated students that they could face different rules come September.

Doctor Kieran Moore said the province's plan for the 2021/2022 school year will have separate sets of rules based on vaccination status.

He warned unvaccinated students could be forced to learn from home if they're exposed to COVID-19, while fully immunized students and staff would face minimal interruption from work or school if they are exposed.

Moore says unvaccinated students and staff would have to isolate for a minimum of ten days and require at least two negative tests, seven days apart, before returning to school.

"If that test on day seven is positive, you're off for another ten days," Dr. Moore cautioned. "That is a potential of 20 days from schools directly because you weren’t immunized and because you’re infectious to others and putting others at risk."

56% of eligible 12-17 year olds in Niagara have had their first dose and 35% are protected with two doses.

You must be 12 years of age or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Ontario.

(With files from CTV News)