Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health says masks may still be necessary in schools in September
Ontario's top doctor says schools in the province are likely to return in September with a cautious approach to masking.
Dr. Kieran Moore says there might not be high enough levels of immunity to COVID-19 by September for kids to return to school unmasked.
The province's science advisory table released recommendations Monday for COVID-19 protocols in schools when they resume.
These include loosening rules on masking in low-risk scenarios