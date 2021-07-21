iHeartRadio
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health says masks may still be necessary in schools in September

Ontario's top doctor says schools in the province are likely to return in September with a cautious approach to masking.
    
Dr. Kieran Moore says there might not be high enough levels of immunity to COVID-19 by September for kids to return to school unmasked.
    
The province's science advisory table released recommendations Monday for COVID-19 protocols in schools when they resume.
   
These include loosening rules on masking in low-risk scenarios

