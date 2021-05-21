Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health to provide update on AstraZeneca vaccines

Ontario's top doctor will be giving an update on the AstraZeneca vaccine this morning.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Provincial Outbreak Response Coordinator Dr. Dirk Huyer will provide the update at 10 a.m.

Ontario has put a pause on administering the vaccine due to extremely rare blood clot incidents reported after vaccination.

Since then, health experts have been trying to determine if a 'mixing-and-matching' solution would be appropriate for people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca, but have not yet received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose.