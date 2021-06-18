Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate at 1.4 percent as fewer than 350 new cases reported

Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 350 cases today.

Today's data includes 345 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from 370 yesterday.

With 26,643 tests processed since the last update, the province's positivity rate is now 1.4 percent, slightly up from yesterday's 1.3 percent.

Only one new death was included in today's update.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 410, down from 568 a week ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 85 new cases were reported in Waterloo, while the COVID-19 hotspots of Toronto and Peel are reporting 50 each.

According to the latest province vaccination stats, 75 percent of adults have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 19.5 percent have received a second dose.