Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 1.5 percent

The province's positivity rate has dropped significantly as fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Ontario.

Health officials are confirming 384 new cases today after almost 28,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures bring Ontario's positivity rate to 1.5 percent, the lowest it has been since October 3rd.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 657 compared to 703 a week ago.

Today's update also includes 12 more deaths linked to the virus.