Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise

Ontario is reporting another 3,270 cases of COVID-19 today.

With over 39,100 tests completed the positivity rate for the province sits at 9.7 per cent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed 917 new cases in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex and 131 in Ottawa.

The highest number of cases reported in a single day in Ontario was seen on Saturday when 3,363 infections were recorded.

Province reported an additional 29 deaths today.

Ontario also released some statistics on its vaccine rollout today.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the province says 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario.

Of those, 4,808 doses were administered Sunday.

