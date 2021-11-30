Ontario's COVID-19 related death toll reaches 10,000

A grim milestone for Ontario today.

The province reaching 10,000 virus related deaths since the begriming of the pandemic.

Ontario reports 687 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three additional deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 794.

There are currently 153 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

86.3% of Ontarians 12 and older have received two doses of vaccine.

Ontario now has four confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which are all located in Ottawa.