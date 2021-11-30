Ontario's COVID-19 related death toll reaches 10,000
A grim milestone for Ontario today.
The province reaching 10,000 virus related deaths since the begriming of the pandemic.
Ontario reports 687 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three additional deaths.
The rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 794.
There are currently 153 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
86.3% of Ontarians 12 and older have received two doses of vaccine.
Ontario now has four confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which are all located in Ottawa.
Four festivals in Niagara Falls getting $900,000 from Ont. governmentTim talks to CEO of Niagara Parks David Adames, he says 250-thousand dollars will support the Winter Festival of Lights. The governent also investing 250-thousand dollars for the Niagara Falls Music Week and New Year’s Eve celebration, 149-thousand for the Niagara Falls Floral Trail, and 245-thousand for Canada Diwali Razzmatazz. The funding will help organizers adapt to new public health measures with virtual, drive-through and other options.
