Ontario's COVID death toll surpasses 9000 with 13 deaths and 355 cases reported Saturday

355 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths have been reported in Ontario today.

The province’s virus-related death toll has now surpassed 9,000. It now stands at 9007.

Provincial health officials logged 345 new cases on Friday, 370 on Thursday and 384 on Wednesday.

There are 336 patients in Ontario hospitals due to the virus, down from 378 on Friday.

221 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.