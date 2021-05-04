Ontario's daily COVID-19 case count dips below 3,000 for first time in weeks

Ontario is reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks.

Today's data shows 2,791 newly confirmed cases and 25 deaths linked to the virus.

The last time the daily case count was that low was April 1st with 2,557. The daily number hasn't dipped below 3,000 since April 5th when 2,938 cases were reported.

The number of people in hospital has jumped by 242 while the number of patients in ICUs has decreased by 3 and 2 fewer people require ventilators.