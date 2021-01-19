Ontario's daily number of new cases of COVID-19 is back under 2,000

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,913 new cases of COVID-19.

However, only 34,531 tests were completed in the last day.

Additionally, Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto Public Health may have under reported their numbers due to a technical issue.

2,873 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 46 more COVID-19 related deaths.

1,626 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 400 in ICU, and 292 on ventilators.

