Ontario's daily number of new cases of COVID-19 is back under 2,000
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,913 new cases of COVID-19.
However, only 34,531 tests were completed in the last day.
Additionally, Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto Public Health may have under reported their numbers due to a technical issue.
2,873 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 46 more COVID-19 related deaths.
1,626 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 400 in ICU, and 292 on ventilators.
