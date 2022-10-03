Ontario's education minister says it's extremely disappointing education workers voted to strike

Ontario's education minister says he's not surprised education workers have voted to strike, but it's still extremely disappointing.

Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce making the comments following CUPE's strike vote results -- showing 96.5 per cent of members are in favour of a strike.

“While these results are not surprising given that education unions have voted to hold strikes against families for nearly five decades, we are still extremely disappointed with the results. CUPE is charging ahead with a strike while demanding nearly 50 per cent in increased compensation after two difficult years of pandemic disruptions for students."

The government has offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all other workers, while CUPE is looking for annual increases of 11.7 per cent.

CUPE represents 55,000 workers including early childhood educators, school administration workers, bus drivers and custodians.

Lecce says the government will continue to bargain with the union.

"As CUPE moves ahead towards a strike that hurts kids and disrupts families — leaving behind a reasonable offer that also protects the most generous benefits and pension plan in the country — we will continue to remain at the table to make sure kids stay in class without interruption right through to June.”

CUPE has bargaining dates scheduled with the government on Thursday, Friday, and Oct. 17 and 18.