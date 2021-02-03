Ontario's Education Minister to make 4 p.m. announcement
Ontario's Education Minister is slated to make an announcement at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Parents have been waiting for today's announcement after Minister Stephen Lecce promised more clarity on the return to in-class learning earlier this week.
Although students in other parts of Ontario have returned to class, most of Niagara's students remain at home.
The Chief Medical Officer of Health will join Lecce for this afternoon's announcement.
Deal To Make Covid-19 Vaccine In MontrealPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer. Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada. Tim talks to St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
view from the drive thru - we are stressedview from the drive thru - we are stressed
Ontario Launches Digital ID ConsultationsGovernment of Ontario want your opinion on digital ID (digital identity) – a new, electronic government-issued ID that lets people and businesses prove who they are online. You can also use digital ID in person through a secure digital wallet on your mobile device. The surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. February 26, 2021. https://www.ontario.ca/page/help-us-shape-ontarios-digital-future Tim talks to Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa.