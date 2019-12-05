Ontario's English Catholic teachers in legal strike position December 21st

Ontario's English Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position as of December 21st.

The latest comes after a no-board report was issued as negotiations between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Ontario government stall.

OECTA President Liz Stuart says the government is not listening to their concerns. "This 'no-board' should serve as another wakeup call for Premier Ford and Minister Lecce that it is time to get their act together. Our Association has two days of bargaining scheduled this week, and two more next week. We sincerely hope the government’s negotiating team will come to the table with a mandate to abandon the cuts and reach an agreement."

Union members voted 97.1 percent in favour of a strike if union officials decide to take that course of action.