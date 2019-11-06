iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario's fall economic statement to be released this afternoon

CKTB-News- Fall economic update

We will get an economic update today from the Ford government.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips will deliver the annual fall economic statement this afternoon.

He says the statement will reveal the province beat its own $10 billion deficit projection.

Philips adds the mini budget will also include measure to bolster job growth.

Latest Audio