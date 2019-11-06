Ontario's fall economic statement to be released this afternoon
We will get an economic update today from the Ford government.
Finance Minister Rod Phillips will deliver the annual fall economic statement this afternoon.
He says the statement will reveal the province beat its own $10 billion deficit projection.
Philips adds the mini budget will also include measure to bolster job growth.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019