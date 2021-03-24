Ontario's Finance Minister to present 2021-2022 budget today

It's budget day in Ontario.

Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy will deliver the 2021 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The announcement will be streamed on the Ontario government's YouTube page.

Premier Doug Ford says the budget will focus on economic recovery and spending to help with Ontario's vaccine rollout.

Yesterday the province announced it would be spending $3.7 million to ensure seniors and people with disabilities will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations when transportation is an issue.

Further details were not announced at the time, but Ford said, "In our 2021 Budget we are providing funding to help people get to the vaccines, or to bring the vaccines to them. The health and safety of our seniors and people with disabilities is a top priority."

Bethlenfalvy says the budget will not raise taxes or cut provincial services.