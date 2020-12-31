Ontario's finance minister to return to Canada today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to have a "very tough conversation'' with his finance minister today over a Caribbean vacation.
The premier says Rod Phillips is set to return today from St. Barts, where he has been since December 13th.
Ford says he wasn't told about the trip ahead of time, but did learn about it shortly after it began, and should have demanded Phillips return immediately.
He says it's unacceptable for any public official to ignore the province's COVID-19 guidelines, which urge residents to avoid non-essential travel.
