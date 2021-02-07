Ontario's first case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil is person who returned from country

Toronto Public Health is reporting Ontario's first case of a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 that first emerged in Brazil.

The agency says the patient recently returned from travelling to the country.

It says the person is now hospitalized with the virus.

The city is also reporting its first case of a variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in South Africa, though that variant has previously been identified elsewhere in Ontario.

It says the patient did not recently travel to South Africa, nor have they been in contact with anyone who did.

More coming.

