Ontario’s first diverging diamond interchange is coming to Niagara.

The Ministry of Transportation says the diverging diamond interchange, which is under construction at Glendale on the QEW in Niagara-on-the-Lake, provides easier access and flow for traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Officials say it will eliminate any left-hand turns when entering or exiting the highway by using a series of interconnected crossover lanes controlled by traffic lights and highway signage.

An in-person public education session on how to navigate the interchange will take place Wednesday from 2pm-4pm and 5pm-7pm at the Hilton Garden Inn (500 York Road).

The Glendale area has seen an increase in traffic flow following the opening of the Outlet Collection Mall in 2014.

Niagara College's Niagara-on-the-Lake campus is also off the highway, which is home to its popular winery teaching program.

Construction is expected to be complete by next year.

This will be the first diverging diamond interchange constructed in Ontario, with only two other operational in Canada at this time.

Ministry of Transportation