Ontario's fiscal watchdog issuing report on pandemic insolvencies today

Ontario's fiscal watchdog will issue a report today on the pandemic's impact on insolvencies across the province.



The Financial Accountability Office says it conducted the study at the request of an Ontario legislative committee.



The Ontario government has introduced a series of measures to help small businesses survive several rounds of lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has said the pandemic has caused the closure of thousands of businesses and advocated for further support to keep retailers afloat.